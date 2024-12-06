Members of Rutland Senior Secondary football team steps up for Salvation Army Kettle Campaign

Photo: Madison Reeve The Central Okanagan Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign needs to fill hundreds of volunteer shifts.

A group of local youth is stepping up to help the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign.

Players with the Rutland Senior Secondary football program will be ringing bells and collecting donations outside the Save-On Foods all day on Dec. 14. At least 20 volunteers with the team will be filling one- hour shifts of two people each from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Salvation Army in the Central Okanagan has been struggling to fill Kettle Campaign shifts. Currently, there are about 360 vacancies in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

It’s also feeling the impact of the Canada Post strike.

“Even though people have been beyond generous, the mail strike has certainly impacted this,” said Angela Stadnyk, volunteer kettle coordinator.

“We do encourage those who typically mail in, and if they can, to please feel free to drop their cheques into a kettle bubble.

Cheques can also be dropped off at the Kelowna Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Avenue or the West Kelowna branch at 3531 Old Okanagan Highway.

If you want to volunteer with the Christmas Kettle Campaign call 778-484-9777 or email [email protected].

This year’s campaign goal, for the region from Peachland to Lake Country is $1 million. So far, $227,000 has been donated.