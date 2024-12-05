Porch pirates play Grinch, take packages from outside home in Lake Country

A couple of porch pirates played Grinch in Lake Country this week.

Around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, they made off with two large Amazon packages from outside a home in the Woodsdale Meadows area just off Lodge Road. The boxes had only been delivered a few hours earlier.

“You can kind of see when they go by the house on our front yard camera. It looked like they kind of had a peek. The woman, specifically, in the white coat, kind of had a look," said homeowner Kirk Van Cornewal.

“And then, it was about four minutes later she came back down the side of the house and knew what she was coming for.

“(She) picked up both the packages and then when she went to leave quite quickly, she knocked over one of our decorative trees at the front door.”

To add insult to injury, the stolen packages contained Christmas gifts.

“The worst part about it, truthfully, is that my wife puts a lot of effort into making sure that the gifts from us and whatnot, are the things that we know for sure the kids really want or ask for,” added Van Cornewal.

He says some of the items they ordered are now no longer available, so it will be difficult to replace them before Christmas.

So what can people do to prevent this kind of crime?

“Get to know your neighbours,” said Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle with the Lake Country RCMP.

“So that when you do get notified that a package is on its way or its been delivered, you can contact your neighbour if you’re not going to be home and they can come pick it up.”

Another suggestion is to request the delivery be signed for, so that the driver won't leave it at the door. Also, consider having packages delivered to your workplace or another address where you know someone will be able to bring them inside immediately.

Cpl. Birtwistle admits security and doorbell cameras don’t seem to be much of a deterrent to determined porch pirates.

“Some people are a bit more brazen and cameras can be defeated fairly easily,” he said. “As you can see, sometimes if a person has a COVID mask on or a hood up it can be difficult to identify people.”

He asks anyone who sees something suspicious, like people walking around a neighbourhood pulling a wagon and scoping out homes, to report it to police.

If you have information about the sticky-fingered duo seen in this video, call Lake Country RCMP at (250) 766-2288 and cite file # 2024-70966.