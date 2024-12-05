Prolific offender claims gun found in his bag at Kelowna courthouse wasn't his

Photo: File photo

A long-time Kelowna offender testified he was “shocked” when police officers pulled a handgun from his “murse” as he waited to see his probation officer at the Kelowna courthouse. And his girlfriend claims the gun belonged to her.

John Aronson is standing trial in Kelowna court this week on a number of firearms charges, stemming from an incident on Aug. 31, 2023, less than two months after Aronson had been released from a 10-month stint in jail.

After his trial began Tuesday, Aronson took the stand Wednesday and denied having any knowledge of the handgun that was found in the murse – or “man purse” – that was swung over his shoulder when officers arrested him.

Aronson said he had rushed to the courthouse after his probation officer called him and told him he'd missed a scheduled meeting with her. When he and his girlfriend arrived at the courthouse, he asked her to pass him his bag from the backseat, and he assumed the bag was his.

But Aronson says the bag, which contained a handgun, a jar containing crack cocaine and a wad of cash, was not actually his.

“The one when I got arrested didn't have my stuff in it. I had never seen that bag before,” Aronson told the court Wednesday.

When Aronson arrived at the courthouse for his meeting with his probation officer, two officers were waiting to arrest him, telling him he'd been recently caught on camera driving, which was prohibited from. The officers found the gun in the bag when they arrested him.

A coincidence?

The Crown has relied on surveillance footage of Aronson at a local pawn shop a week earlier carrying what appears to be the same bag as he had when he was arrested at the courthouse.

But Aronson claimed that while the bags appear similar, they're not the same.

“Are you saying that it's a coincidence that the bag you were wearing at the pawn shop and the bag you were wearing at the courthouse appear remarkably similar?” Crown prosecutor Nick Lerfold asked.

“I do say that,” Aronson responded.

Photo: RCMP John Aronson

“I would suggest to you that the reason they appear similar is because they were the same bag.”

“I would say you're wrong.”

Lerfold asked how Aronson wouldn't have noticed a handgun and a glass jar inside the bag when he was carrying it.

“I didn't feel the bag, I was in a rush and I was dealing with my girl,” Aronson said. “And I didn't handle the bottom of the bag. You don't put a bag on by holding the bottom of it. You put it on by the strap. I don't think my hands ever touched the bag itself.”

Aronson said he owns four or five nearly identical black bags.

“I collect clothes and accessories, so shoes, Versace sunglasses, murses and sweatsuits. I have a massive collection,” Aronson said. “Black goes with everything. Like I said, I like to match.”

Claims the gun was hers

Aronson's girlfriend Cassandra Meade took the stand Wednesday afternoon and claimed the handgun actually belonged to her. She testified that her ex-partner, who died of an overdose in January 2023, had left the Walther P39 pistol inside a murse in her garage, and she had started carrying it around for protection after she found it.

She said she had brought it camping with Aronson up near Postill Lake the night before the arrest, so another friend could show her how to use it. She said it had been left in their vehicle when she drove Aronson to the courthouse the next day, and when he asked her to grab his bag for him, Meade accidentally handed him the wrong one.

Lerfold appeared skeptical of Meade's claims, grilling her on details about the gun that she claimed to have carried for several months.

“Did you only know it was 9-mm because Mr. Aronson or somebody else told you that for this trial?” Lerfold asked Meade, which she denied.

Meade first said she had about $200 in the bag, in addition to the gun and her crack cocaine, and that she later retrieved her cash and pre-paid Visa cards at the Kelowna RCMP detachment.

“Would it surprise you to know that there was $1,435 in that bag?” Lerfold asked.

“No, I don't really count my cash,” Meade replied. “I didn't count how much money was in the bag.”

When asked by Aronson's lawyer Jordan Watt why she was testifying Wednesday, she said “It's the right thing to do.”

“Why would I let someone go down over something that's not their's?” she said.

Long criminal history

After spending 10 months in jail for prior firearms offences dating back to July 2022, Aronson spent less than two months out of custody before he was arrested on Aug. 31, 2023. He's remained behind bars ever since.

Both Aronson and Meade testified about how they had been drinking and using crack cocaine and fentanyl during their camping trip up near Postill Lake Road the night before his arrest. Aronson was under a probation order at the time.

He has a long criminal record, with 46 convictions dating back 18 years. He has told judges on multiple occasions that he's ready to turn his life around.

In sentencing him for fleeing from police and causing a serious crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna in 2019, Judge Clarke Burnett called Aronson's words “meaningless.”