Developer outlines plans for Kelowna Springs golf course property

Photo: Kelowna Springs Golf Course

Owners of Kelowna Springs Golf Course plan to come forward early next year with their vision for the property.

In an email to Castanet News late Wednesday afternoon, Denciti Development Corp. CEO Garry Fawley said conversations with people in the community over the past 18 months have helped guide a “thoughtful, comprehensive plan for the property designed to benefit the entire community.”

Fawley says those discussions helped the company learn the needs of the community now and into the future.

He says the development application coming forward in 2025 will bring together a mix of employment and recreation spaces, “offering much-needed jobs while significantly enhancing year-round recreational use of the property.”

Fawley says the plans will include a business park that supports local economic growth, but won’t be a “typical” industrial park.

“Recreation and open space will play a central role in the design, including a nine-hole golf course, a 12-court pickleball facility and publicly accessible green space with a trail network that follows existing golf features,” Fawley writes.

“Kelowna Springs Golf Course will be open as a nine-hole course in 2025, with plans to extend a long-term lease that would go hand-in-hand with development approval.

“This vision reflects a genuine effort to create and balanced, win-win situation that addresses the diverse needs of current and future Kelowna residents.

“We remain committed to fostering open dialogue with city council and staff, and ensuring transparent community engagement every step of the way.”

The statement comes on the heels of a statement from Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas that said, among other things, that the city had tried unsuccessfully to purchase the property from Dencici.