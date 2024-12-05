Kelowna Community Theatre should be kept along side new performing arts centre: task force

Photo: Rob Gibson/file

Despite its age, the Kelowna Community Theatre is still viable and should remain.

That’s one of the conclusions reached by a task force on performing arts that will be presented to city council next Monday.

The task force, struck in August of last year, was tasked with identifying partnership opportunities for redevelopment of the 62-year-old Kelowna Community Theatre, engaging the public and identifying philanthropic opportunities to fund, in part, a new KCT and to what extent.

Following a series of meetings and presentations from various groups including city and KCT staff, Arts Commons of Calgary and Live Nation, a series of conclusions were reached.

These include:

There is a recognized need within the community for additional performances spaces.

The KCT, with some improvements to the front of house, would be able to maximize space usage and services to audiences.

Without additional performance venues, the arts community will face significant limitations on future growth.

Creating opportunities for additional performances would have a positive economic, cultural and social impact on our community.

Based on those, the task force is recommending keeping and renovating the existing KCT to enhance front of house amenities, constructing a new performing arts centre on a site to be determined and continuing to work to advance its remaining objectives.

“The task force is recommending a series of both medium and long-term initiatives to promote the performing arts within our community,” the report concludes.

“Should council accept the recommendations, staff will commence work on an implementation plan, including stakeholder integration, location analysis, functional space analysis and planning and design, as appropriate, and report back to council.”