Okanagan College Foundation awards over $500,000 in scholarships

Photo: Okanagan College Lucas Weigert (Left), Hannah Eklund (Centre) and Michelle Miller (Right) were all recipients of Pushor Mitchell awards.

Okanagan College distributed over $550,000 in student awards at its awards celebration on Nov. 21.

The awards support over 200 students and provide significant financial relief, especially during the holiday season.

Lucas Weigert, a second-year student, was the student speaker at the Kelowna celebration.

He shared how receiving the Pushor Mitchell LLP Award and the Maebritte and Ron Jeffels Scholarship reaffirmed his decision to pursue medical school.

"To have people I’ve never met recognize my hard work made me feel like I was on the right path," Weigert said.

Helen Jackman, executive director of the Okanagan College Foundation, says the awards brought the holiday spirit to students at a time when they need it most.

“We know many students have limited budgets so receiving an award makes a tremendous impact on their finances, helping them pay for school and other household costs, including groceries and rent,” she said.