Developer wins lawsuit over City of Kelowna's 'no-build covenant'

Photo: B.C. Supreme Court Properties at the centre of a recent lawsuit launched by a developer against the City of Kelowna.

A “no-build” covenant placed on a portion of property south of the UBC Okanagan campus must be removed.

That was the decision handed down by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Briana Hardwick in a case brought forward by Watermark Development.

The lawsuit revolved around a no-build covenant on 13 acres of a 284 acre property on Academy Way.

The City of Kelowna placed the covenant on the property in 2009 for the purpose of building what was known at the time as the Central Okanagan Multi-Modal Corridor, a future roadway that would stretch from West Kelowna, over a second crossing of Okanagan Lake to, or close to UBCO.

In its lawsuit, Watermark contended a second crossing of the lake is no longer contemplated and no other roadway within the framework of the Clement Avenue extension or elsewhere in the city’s Official Community Plan is being considered.

The city argued it would be prejudicial to remove the covenant until such time as it makes a decision on the third phase of the Clement extension.

The city says it has not yet made that decision but may do so in the future.

Watermark made numerous attempts to have the no-build covenant removed beginning in August 2021 but were turned down because the Official Community Plan and Transportation Master Plan were still under review.

Similar applications in January and March 2022 and September 2023 were also denied for various reasons concerning the possible Clement Avenue extension.

“As I have articulated in my factual overview, the no-build covenants have been registered on title to the lands for just shy of 16 years and no use of the lands is proposed by the city under the 2040 plans,” Justice Hardwick stated.

“Plans beyond 2040 have not yet materialized and realistically may never materialize and thus, the city cannot, beyond opposing the relief sought in the petition, generally articulate reasons to defer the petition to some finite date or upon the happening of some future defined event.”

“Therefore, I conclude it would be equitable for the court to exercise its discretion to discharge the no-build covenants.

“Upon a consideration of all the circumstances, the court should exercise its discretion in favour of the relief sought by Watermark.”

Justice Hardwick also ordered the city to pay costs of the petition to Watermark.

Castanet has reached out to the city for comment.