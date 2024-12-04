Jon Pardi’s 'Honkytonk Hollywood Tour' coming to Kelowna in June 2025

Photo: Jon Pardi

Country music's Jon Pardi will play Kelowna's Prospera Place on June 14, 2025.

Pardi will bring his chart-topping hits to Kelowna as part of a 16-date run across North America.

The tour kicks off in April and will also make stops in cities across Canada and the U.S., including Regina, Lethbridge, Pittsburgh, and Indianapolis.

Tickets for the Kelowna show go on sale this Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m., with a special presale for subscribers starting Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.

VIP packages, including premium tickets and backstage access, will also be available for fans looking to enhance their concert experience.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Starlight Fund, which Pardi co-founded to support young people pursuing careers in trades, agriculture, and construction.

For more information on tickets and tour dates, visit JonPardi.com.