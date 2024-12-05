Award-winning Kelowna manufacturing company makes job cuts

Photo: AEM

An electronic manufacturing company that was named the large business of the year in 2023 by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has laid off approximately 16 percent of its workforce.

Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing—described as a leader in the design, development, and manufacture of airframe crack detection compliance sensors, aircraft communication systems and loudspeaker systems for helicopters—is undergoing a restructuring process.

One employee who asked not to be named while they negotiate a severance package tells Castanet that 19 of the 122 employees are impacted with the majority of the job losses are in Kelowna.

An email shared with employees on Nov. 28 indicates the layoffs were due to "financial hardship."

"We will be making a number of changes in the coming days to ensure we have a more sustainable cash flow and investment path going forward," says the email to staff.

AEM CEO Ross Love tells Castanet that the decision to restructure has nothing to do with contract losses or the wider geopolitical landscape such as the threat of tariffs from the U.S.

"AEM's products and services are in high demand. But it is also a small-medium-sized business faced with all the challenges presented by today’s business environment, including rising costs and longer payment cycles. Some of these challenges are, in fact, exacerbated at times of growth," Love says.

Love says the restructuring was necessary to ensure the ongoing financial viability of the business.

"These changes were not made lightly and every effort was made to minimize the impact to its dedicated workforce. In fact, the restructuring was undertaken in conjunction with a new round of investment funding for the company secured through a recent stock placement by AEM's parent company, Structural Health Monitoring, on the Australian Stock Exchange."

In February 2024, AEM signed a distribution agreement with South African company Safomar Technologies. Safomar supports the aviation industry’s commercial, military, corporate and general aviation sectors in South and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as the Indian Ocean Islands.

The layoffs come just weeks before Christmas.

"It is never a good time to undergo a restructuring like this. The timing was dictated by our financial circumstances. While we could potentially have delayed the announcements until after the holiday, we decided that would be potentially disingenuous and misleading.

"We highly value everyone who works at AEM, and none of this is due to their high quality work and commitment. Every person has left with their full entitlement, and we look forward to staying in touch with them to support their next steps, including making sure they are aware of new opportunities at AEM as they arise in the future," Love said.