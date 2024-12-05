Shop gently used Lululemon, Aritzia and more at Kelowna’s Closet Clearout

Photo: Huge Closet Clearout

It's a thrifters dream.

Kelowna shoppers will have the chance to score great deals at the Huge Closet Clearout, happening this weekend at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall at 4409 Lakeshore Road.

The sale, which features thousands of gently used items, will take place on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will offer a wide selection of clothing, including items from popular brands like Lululemon and Aritzia, as well as other high-end labels.

"Many of the clothes have been ‘upcycled’ by being treated for stains, pilling and more, allowing shoppers to feel good that they are saving clothes from the landfill," said organizer Maris Schoepp.

Admission to the event is free, and there will be fitting rooms available for trying on clothes.