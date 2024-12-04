Portion of Mission Creek Greenway closed Thursday for geotechnical work

Photo: RDCO A section of Mission Creek Greenway will be closed upstream of Hollywood Road S on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.

A portion of the Mission Creek Greenway will be closed Thursday.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says the trail will be closed to the public upstream of the Hollywood Road South parking lot near Scenic Canyon Regional Park between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2024.

Crews will be undertaking geotechnical work for future restoration and protection of the greenway in areas that were compromised by high streamflow.

Parts of the riverbank have eroded in the area. Earlier this year, fencing was installed further north, near Pasadena Road, because of safety concerns. The fencing was later removed and signs were put up to warn people to stay on the main trail.

The RDCO is asking the public to obey signage and listen to the direction of workers on the scene while the geotechnical assessment is underway.