City of Kelowna business licences must be renewed by Jan. 15

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

The City of Kelowna is reminding all business owners that business licences need to be renewed for 2025.

While the sending of renewal notices has been delayed by the Canada Post strike, the city reminds businesses they still must renew their licences by Jan. 15.

Those renewed after that date will be assessed a $25 late fee.

Business licences are required to own or operate any business within the city including retail and commercial establishments, management and professional firms, and all types of home-based businesses from bookkeeping to legal services.

“Businesses, big and small, are essential to our city, economy and quality of life,” said Graham March, business licence supervisor.

“Business licences help identify your business to the community and protect the safety and wellbeing of residents by ensuring compliance with building codes and bylaws.”

In 2023, the City of Kelowna issued 12,235 licences. This included 2,040 new licences and 2,598 Inter-Community Mobile Business Licences.