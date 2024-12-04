Auction launches this week, ahead of CCMA awards in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed The Canadian Country Music Awards won't be in Kelowna? until next year, though there are of ways for people to support the industry ahead of the big event.

The music association launched its first online auction, running from until Dec, 18, in support of the CCMA Foundation.

"This special initiative aims to raise vital funds that will support the CCMA Foundation’s mission to Educate, Elevate, and Celebrate Canadian talent in meaningful ways," organizers said in a press release.

"To make this auction a success, we’re reaching out to our community, and asking our valued partners who reflect the spirit of the Canadian country music community to support us as we take on this exciting new initiative."

The CCMA Foundation's online auction gives people an opportunity to bid on exclusive items like signed memorabilia, VIP packages, artist meet and greets, and more.

The Kelowna event will begin Sept.10, 2025 in what will be only the third time Country Music Week has been hosted in B.C. and the first time in Kelowna. The award show is Sept. 13, 2025.

“We are thrilled to bring the 2025 CCMA Awards and Country Music Week to Kelowna this September,” Amy Jeninga, president, CCMA, said in a press release.

“The response from fans has already been incredible, and we can’t wait to experience Kelowna’s breathtaking scenery and vibrant spirit together. This is the perfect setting to celebrate Canadian country music, and we’re excited to create unforgettable moments alongside artists, fans, and the community.”

The show tends to be star studded, as was the case this year when k.d. lang and The Reclines reunited for the show, among a long list of other country performers.

To enter the auction, click here.