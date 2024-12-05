Kelowna council passes budget with 4.34% tax increase

UPDATE 6:25 p.m.

Following a long day of line-by-line deliberations, Kelowna city council has landed on a budget that is expected to include one of the smallest tax increases in the province.

Council came into the day looking at a preliminary budget that included a 4.36 per cent tax bump and, when all was said and done, approved a slightly lower 4.34 per cent for 2025.

That will result in an result in an increase of $108 for the owner of a single detached home with an average value determined by BC Assessment.

The vote was 7-2 to accept the budget with councillors Ron Cannan and Gord Lovegrove in opposition.

In supporting the budget, Coun. Rick Webber said the city is in for a period of intense development and growth to keep up with the growing population.

"I think we are doing everything most residents want us to do, improve the road networks, improve our parks, improve our recreational facilities and we are doing it with one of the smallest tax increases in the province," said Webber.

Coun. Luke Stack echoed those same sentiments, saying the final number is probably very supportable with the general public.

"To keep our real budget to basically 3.36 per cent then one per cent for community safety which we hear as a number one priority I think is amazing," said Stack.

"This is a people's budget. There is something in this for everybody," added Coun. Mohini Singh.

"There is something that will improve their lives and impact their lives.

Staff really sharpened your pencils for this and all of you came up with a budget that will impact people's lives in a very positive way and not go deep into their pockets."

Cannan, who has voted against all three budgets since being elected to council, said it's been a tough year for everybody and with the amount of working poor in the city growing, taxes can't be raised double the cost of living.

"We've heard this budget is one of the lowest in the province and I recognize that but also comparing property taxes within cities in B.C. is often viewed as a poor basis for financial planning because these rates do not provide a complete picture of the overall tax burden or service levels," said Cannan.

Lovegrove took issue with spending $135 million for a two-lane Clement to Highway 33 extension and was disappointed in the lack of traffic calming which council has asked for previously.

"I can't support it either despite the fact I admire what has been done here today for the simple reason there are a couple of things lacking that I think need to be tweaked moving forward," said Lovegrove.

"One is, not all our priorities were addressed. If we are actually serious about tree canopy, how is it we could not fund something from council priorities to get this tree canopy going.

"Seventy-eight per cent of it is on private property. We are in a climate crisis."

Mayor Tom Dyas in his closing remarks said one of the things he heard from the community was tax dollars were not being spent to advance infrastructure, beef up crime and safety and deal with transportation.

"When I go through this budget, it's always easy to shoot holes but it's $850 million and, as councillor Wooldridge said only 25 per cent coming from taxation," said Dyas.

"I think there is over 360 individual projects that are happening and with the finance team and the community to advance that amount of projects and us address the items we needed to address...I don't know what else you would compare it to."

The budget won't be finalized until the spring.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.

Council has agreed to use surplus funds to fund two additional bylaw officers and a bylaw services enforcement co-ordinator.

Neither item was part of the proposed budget and by using surplus funds will have no impact on taxation.

Council also included an additional $375,000 budget for snow and ice removal. Funding will come from the council priority reserve for the 2025 budget year.

Finance director Joe Sass says his team will look inward to find ongoing budget for the increase.

In terms of the South Pandosy parkade, city manager Doug Gilchrist suggested council approve the $500,000 for design work but hold off on funding for the project until it sees the design.

Those funds will come from the city's parking reserve.

Council also voted 5-4 to remove the community events calendar from the budget. The item had a budget of $50,000.

Following those items, the preliminary budget comes in where it started, 4.36 per cent which works out to a $108 a year increase for the average homeowner.

UPDATE 4 p.m.

Council has wrapped up the line-by-line review of the 2025 municipal budget.

One final item, a $50,000 expenditure for a community calendar was put off to be discussed at the end of the day.

The community calendar would be a citywide events program which would serve as a centralized on-stop hub to find events throughout the city.

Council will discuss removing that item from the budget.

As the finance department goes over the numbers, council has moved six items for further review. These include three items proposed do be included in the budget totalling $576,000 and two to be removed at a taxpayer cost of $550,000.

A sixth item, a stormwater utility business case study would come directly from the stormwater utility.

UPDATE 3:25 p.m.

Coun. Rick Webber has questioned the need to begin planning now for a parkade in South Pandosy.

Webber believes the city is "putting the cart before the horse" in beginning the process before council has even had a workshop on off street parking.

Director of partnerships and investments Derek Edstrom says the plan is to move ahead with design but check in with council before proceeding beyond that point.

At the request of Coun. Wooldridge the $500,000 set aside for preliminary work on the parkade is being set aside for further discussion at the end of the day.

UPDATE 2:45 p.m.

Council continues to plod along as it reviews line-by-line the nearly $840 million the city plans to spend as part of its 2025 municipal budget.

Council went slowly through transportation, transit and parks, heaping praise on those staff members who run the various departments.

Community development, parking and the very large enabling services budgets are still to be discussed.

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.

Following a lunch break, council resumed budget deliberations with transportation.

The overall budget is set at $108.4 million for 2025 including $82 million in new spending.

Coun. DeHart received support to look at moving an additional $375,000 for snow and ice removal into the budget.

With the construction of new roads, sidewalks and bike paths, DeHart reminded council the city is responsible under its own bylaw to remove snow and ice in a timely manner.

Council will discuss moving that item into the budget at the end of the day.

For context, a one per cent budget increase is valued at $2 million.

At the present time, council will review moving $576,000 into the budget. If all items are added it would increase the budget by 0.288 per cent.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department will be getting four new firefighters as part of the 2025 budget.

The $360,000 cost will be funded directly from the one per cent public safety levy.

The addition is designed to keep up with city growth.

Discussions around response times and staffing levels will be coming with council in 2025.

A new fire training officer is also being added to the department.

UPDATE 10:10 a.m.

Kelowna city council has approved several additions to the RCMP detachment.

At the top of that list is seven new RCMP officers.

It's expected those officers won't hit the ground for at least nine months.

According to RCMP, 15 of the 16 positions approved for the 2024 budget have been filled, however with redeployments within the detachment the net gain is three officers.

Community safety director Darren Caul says vacancies within the detachment remains high as it is across the province.

However, through some specific initiatives he says there is reason for optimism the situation will improve in 2025 and 2026.

A move by Coun. Loyal Wooldridge to revisit a request for one more officer was defeated.

UPDATE 9:40 a.m.

Council will review a pair of Priority 2 items pertaining to community safety and bylaws later in the day.

The items to be reviewed at the end of the day including two additional bylaw officers ($151,000) and a bylaw services enforcement co-ordinator ($50,000).

In asking for a review of the two additional bylaw officers, Coun. Maxine DeHart said those would allow to continue the work being done within the Rutland area.

The budget already includes about $1.1 million in additional spending in this area including two new bylaw officers, and $100,000 for outdoor overnight sheltering.

Funds for overnight sheltering would include items such as fencing, porta potty's and other items to support outdoor sheltering.

The budget also includes $477,000 for redeployment of the Mayor's Task Force on Crime Reduction and a police resources review both funded through the public safety levy.

Coun. Ron Cannan was unsuccessful is trying to remove the overnight sheltering item from the budget suggesting the city lobby the province for assistance.

UPDATE 9:10 a.m.

City manager Doug Gilchrist kicked off budget day at city hall Thursday morning saying the 2025 preliminary budget document is both responsive and responsible.

"Responsible in that it has been scrutinized through multiple filters within the organization with an eye towards how our services can be optimized and many of them hopefully automated," said Gilchrist.

"We continually question the services we provide and how we provide them and whether or not they are good value for our citizens investment.

"Case in point, this year you will see there is $2.8 million in reallocated funds from existing budgets where we made improvements and automations, and that money has been used to reduce the taxation impact."

At the end of the day, Gilchrist says he believes the budget will include the lowest increase of comparable municipalities.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

City of Kelowna finance director Joe Sass calls today the Super Bowl for the finance department.

Today is the day city council will determine where and how it will spend $839 million in 2025.

That number includes nearly $200 million directly from taxation.

The preliminary budget includes a proposed tax increase of 4.36 per cent which includes a one per cent public safety levy adopted by council in 2023.

That levy will be used to hire seven new RCMP members, conduct a police services resource review, redeploy the Mayor’s Task Force on Crime Reduction and add four more firefighters.

The capital budget is highlighted by $18.6 million for the next phase of the new Parkinson Rec Centre, $80 million for road improvement projects including $2.8 million as part of the Highway 33 to Clement extension and $500,000 to begin the process of constructing a new $15 million parkade in South Pandosy.

Castanet will livestream the proceedings beginning at 9 a.m.