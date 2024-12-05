Kelowna city council will spend today reviewing the 2025 budget line-by-line

City of Kelowna finance director Joe Sass calls today the Super Bowl for the finance department.
Today is the day city council will determine where and how it will spend $839 million in 2025.
That number includes nearly $200 million directly from taxation.
The preliminary budget includes a proposed tax increase of 4.36 per cent which includes a one per cent public safety levy adopted by council in 2023.
That levy will be used to hire seven new RCMP members, conduct a police services resource review, redeploy the Mayor’s Task Force on Crime Reduction and add four more firefighters.
The capital budget is highlighted by $18.6 million for the next phase of the new Parkinson Rec Centre, $80 million for road improvement projects including $2.8 million as part of the Highway 33 to Clement extension and $500,000 to begin the process of constructing a new $15 million parkade in South Pandosy.
Castanet will livestream the proceedings beginning at 9 a.m.