Two Leon Avenue properties sell as part of possible land assembly

Photo: William Wright Commercial Two Leon Avenue properties recently changed hands.

Two more commercial properties on Leon Avenue have been sold.

Developers recently completed deals to purchase the properties for a combined $3.1 million.

According to figures released, the property at 455 Leon sold for $2.065 million while the property at 477 Leon went for $1.030 million.

The deals were brokered by Jeff Hancock and Shelby Kostyshen with William Wright Commercial.

With growth in multi-family, commercial and mixed-use developments in the area, sellers were able to get above asking price due to a desire by the purchaser to assemble properties in the surrounding area.

The city’s Official Community Plan allows for developments up to 26 storeys along much of Leon Avenue.

The properties in question are two blocks north of Water Street by the Park and within close proximity of Ella and the Bernard Block developments.

A second property, Commerce Plaza, a seven-unit retail mall on Commerce Avenue also sold recently.

The property sold for $13.8 million, about $2 million more than the asking price and assessed value of $11.6 million.

The mall, with more than 25,000 square feet of leasable space is fully tenanted.

Bill Raine with Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty represented the buyer.

--with files from Western Investor