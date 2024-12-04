Lake Country gets BC Hydro EV fast charging hub

Photo: BC Hydro EV fast charging site in the District of Lake Country.

BC Hydro has opened its first EV fast charging hub in the Okanagan, featuring a new higher-powered charger.

The EV fast charging hub in Lake Country – the largest hub in its network – providing space for up to 22 EVs to charge at the same time and debuting its first 350-kilowatt charger.

“This new electric vehicle charge hub in Lake Country will support EV adoption in the Okanagan as we continue our work with BC Hydro and other partners to make cleaner options more accessible and affordable for all British Columbians,” Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, said in a press release.

The Lake Country location was built in collaboration with the District of Lake Country and was selected to support growing EV adoption in the Okanagan travel corridor.

Located at the corner of Pelmewash Parkway and Oyama Road in Lake Country, this hub features one 350-kilowatt charger which can provide up to 100-kilometres of driving to an electric vehicle in about five minutes. The charger also offers power sharing so two vehicles can charge together on the same unit and receive up to 175-kilowatts each.

“We are leading the charge,” said Blair Ireland, Mayor of the District of Lake Country. "We are excited that BC Hydro chose Lake Country to install the latest in EV charging technology and we understand there is a lot of interest in this new state-of-the-art EV charging site.”

The site also has eight 180-kilowatt dual port chargers and four Level 2 chargers.

Some of the units are also equipped with NACS (North American Charging Standard) connectors to support charging a variety of different electric vehicle models. This hub can also accommodate large trucks and trailers because of its pull-through design.

There are now more than 170,000 EVs on the road in B.C., and BC Hydro predicts there will be between 700,000 and 900,000 EVs within the next 10 years.