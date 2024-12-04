Kelowna farm wants to address local food security

Photo: Helen's Acres A Kelowna farm may just be the key to solving the city's growing food security issues, those who run it are hoping.?

A Kelowna farm may just be the key to solving the city's food security issues, those who run it are hoping.

Trinity Legacy Foundation, the organization that oversees Helen’s Acres in Kelowna, announced plans to produce 120,000 pounds of fresh produce in 2025, a leap from 2024’s record- breaking harvest of 96,000 pounds of fresh produce.

This ambitious goal is called Vision 25.

“Vision 25 is an exciting opportunity for our entire community to come together to contribute towards addressing a pressing issue,” Trinity Legacy Foundation executive director, Scott Cochrane, said in a press release.

“Our record-breaking harvest of 96,000 pounds of fresh produce met significant community needs in 2024. But in 2025, we know those needs will be even greater. Vision 25 is designed to help Kelowna work together to address those growing needs.”

Helen’s Acres has been producing fresh produce for distribution to those in need since 2016. Through a network of distribution partners, including Central Okanagan Food Bank, Kelowna Gospel Mission, Salvation Army, Family Hub, Hands in Service and Kelowna Women’s Shelter, Helen’s Acres helps to ensure that people in need throughout Kelowna and West Kelowna receive fresh produce on their tables.

“A number of factors, including the ongoing rising costs of food, continue to add to Kelowna’s food security issues,” Cochrane said.

“At Helen’s Acres, we cannot rest on 2024’s accomplishments. We must rally together as a community to meet the growing needs of families all around us. Vision 25 is designed to be such an opportunity to come together."

The farm is run by a small group of paid employees who lead and coordinate community volunteers from spring to fall. Working closely with community organizations and distribution partners, each year a selection of produce is planned to best meet the needs of people in need.

Funding provided by Vision 25 will be put to immediate use by expanding Helen’s Acres farm capacity. This includes the purchase of: Seed, new equipment, food storage facilities, other farming essentials.