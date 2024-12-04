Celebrate the holidays at the Craft Culture Market in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

The holiday season is in full swing, and the Craft Culture Holiday Market is back at Prospera Place for another year of festive shopping fun.

From Dec. 6 to 8 the market event will bring together over 200 artisans and crafters offering a wide range of handmade gifts and treasures, perfect for holiday gift-giving.

Shoppers will be able to explore an expanded shopping experience, as this year the market will fill both the main arena and the circular concourse at Prospera Place.

“With so much to see, we recommend setting aside enough time to visit all the vendors,” said organizer Karalyn Lockhart.

For extra holiday cheer, visitors will be greeted by the return of the 26-foot inflatable Santa Claus outside the venue.

The market has become a tradition in Kelowna, attracting over 10,000 visitors in previous years.

To avoid waiting in line, tickets can be purchased online in advance at craftculture.ca.

A weekend pass is available for $10, allowing visitors to return to the market multiple times throughout the weekend.