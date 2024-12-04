2025 budget includes $50k for community wide events calendar

Photo: Kelowna Scarecrow Festival

Every year something a little out of the ordinary and sometimes controversial seems to find its way into the City of Kelowna’s budget document.

In a past year when money was tight, it was funding for a new parade float, a lengthy discussion over additional funding for street sweeping.

In the 2025 preliminary budget, one item sticks out; a $50,000 request to support creation of a community wide event calendar program.

If implemented, the program would carry a yearly $50,000 expense to taxpayers.

“This program, when launched, will serve as a centralized one-stop hub for finding events in the Kelowna area, enhancing public engagement for both tourists and residents by streamlining access to cultural, recreational, business and community activities,” the budget request summary states.

“The funding will be used for policy development, platform adoption by the community, implementation strategies, promotion to local event organizers and outreach to community subscribers.

“Program success will allow event organizers to share the diversity of events and activities happening more broadly in the community.”

Out of a tax demand inching toward $200 million, the expenditure would amount to just a tiny fraction.

City council will review the 339 page preliminary 2025 budget Thursday.

The tax increase is projected at 4.36 per cent.