Rat sightings surging in the Okanagan

Photo: CTV News

The Okanagan continues to get rattier every year, according to a recent study.

A survey carried out by Abell Pest Control at a recent Canadian Institute of Public Health Inspectors conference shows B.C. is facing a particularly acute problem.

Abimbola Fagbamiye, Abell Pest Control director in Western Canada, tells Castanet the ban on second-generation rodenticides could be the culprit making matters worse. These rodenticides, while effective, pose risks to non-target wildlife.

"That line of defence is missing," Fagbamiye said.

"We're seeing a 50 per cent increase in reports of rats and mice, in Kelowna, and Northern B.C. Areas like Kelowna and Vernon all the way down to Penticton, what we're seeing is year-over-year increases since the ban on the second generation anticoagulant rodenticides."

Last January, the province strictly limited the sale and use of second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides, which typically require just one feeding to kill the intended target.

The problem was that the poison does not break down quickly — a process called bioaccumulation — and predators such as owls that feed on the carcasses can themselves get sick and sometimes die.

To protect wildlife, bait containing Brodifacoum, Bromadiolone or Difethialone was taken off the shelves in B.C.

The survey revealed the frequency of rodent sightings over the past three years is up significantly across Canada and the number in B.C. is up 75 per cent.

"Obviously, when it gets cold outside, it gets much more intense. So this time of the year, fall, and winter are the periods when rodents are most active trying to get inside," says Fagbamiye.

The information gathered by health inspectors identified poor sanitation, structural issues like gaps and holes that allow rodents entry, and inadequate food storage practices as the most common attractants for rats and mice.

While some in the pest control sector say the ban on second-generation rodenticides may be "exacerbating" the rodent problem in B.C., others blame an abundance of food in people garden's and pet food left outdoors.

Regardless, Abell Pest Control vice president Mike Heimbach says businesses and property owners should take proactive steps.

According to Orkin's latest survey, Kelowna is listed as the second rattiest city in British Columbia and the third rattiest city in the entire country.