Springvalley Middle School students build Polar Express display to spread holiday cheer

Photo: Katie Grassie Springvalley Middle School

The halls of Springvalley Middle School have once again been transformed into a winter wonderland, this year with a festive holiday display inspired by the classic Christmas story The Polar Express.

Led by the school’s Grade 8 leadership team, along with teachers Lois Aeckersberg and Al Hopgood, the display brings the magic of the holiday season to life, emphasizing the power of belief and community.

"This year, we wanted to make sure every student had the chance to be involved," said school counsellor Katie Grassie.

"There were so many kids who helped out. If a student is feeling disregulated during the day, they’re encouraged to come into the forum where the display is set up. It really brings everyone together, and it becomes this big community project."

In addition to the display, the school has introduced a new holiday activity: a scavenger hunt where students search for hidden tickets around the school. Once found, the tickets can be exchanged for a hot chocolate.

Last year, the school’s holiday display featured a life-sized igloo made entirely from recycled milk jugs.

The aim of the annual display is to spread joy and create a warm, welcoming environment for all students and their families during the holiday season.