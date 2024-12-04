New executive director of Pathways Abilities Society has big shoes to fill

Photo: Contributed Alan Clay is the new executive director of Pathways Abilities Society.

Alan Clay is ready to take on the challenges that ahead for the Pathways Abilities Society.

The new executive director says one of those challenges is to continue negotiations with the City of Kelowna and UBC Properties Trust to find a resolution after all the residents of Hadgraft Wilson Place, operated by Pathways, were forced to evacuate the building due to structural instability related to construction at the UBCO downtown campus next door.

Last week, some of the former tenants spoke to Castanet outside the building to highlight how while most have found new places to live, many of them are paying far more in rent than they were at Hadgraft Wilson Place.

“We’re all working hand on behalf of the residents and stakeholders involved and we are exploring various options around next steps,” said Clay. “It’s too early to determine what that might look like but we’re committed to a path forward.”

His appointment follows the recent retirement of long-time executive erector Charisse Daley, after 22 years with Pathways.

“Charisse has played a crucial role in our organization’s journey, and we are grateful for her contributions,” says board president Mark Reinelt. “Under Charisse’s leadership, Pathways has become a leader in our industry, and her vision has set Pathways Abilities Society on a course to be able to continue providing services long into the future.”

Clay has four decades of communications leadership experience in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. He moved to the Okanagan from Edmonton, two years ago.

He calls himself a collaborator and is looking forward to future partnerships with the City of Kelowna and the City of West Kelowna, where teams from Home Depot recently spent Remembrance Day weekend renovating the Pathways activity service facility at 2476 Main Street.

On Monday, Kelowna city council gave the go-ahead to a five year extension of Pathways’ contract to operate the Bikeways bike recovery program in the city.

“I was in council chambers. It was wonderful to hear the comments by the mayor and council in terms of the work Pathways does in our communities,” dais Clay.

He is looking forward to exploring more partnership opportunities with local governments and businesses. He calls it a busy and challenging time.

“I’m fortunate that i’m stepping into some big shoes to fill in terms of the reputation of the organization in the community but that’s a positive in terms of having a good head start.”