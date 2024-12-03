‘Hope for the Holidays’ campaign launched to support mental health in Kelowna

Contributed

CMHA Kelowna has launched its Hope for the Holidays campaign to help provide mental health support to individuals facing challenges during this time of year.

According to Canadian statistics, over half (52%) of Canadians struggle with their mental health during the holidays.

CMHA Kelowna's CEO, Mike Gawliuk says that while the holidays can bring joy, they also tend to increase stress, anxiety, depression, and isolation for many people.

"This is a season that can bring a lot of joy, but it can also bring significant mental health challenges," he said.

A recent national report shows that the mental health of Canadians is now three times worse than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are asking the community to come together and support people facing mental health challenges," Gawliuk said. "With your help, we can increase access to mental health programming, counselling, and other critical services for people who need it most, especially during the holiday season."

The Hope for the Holidays campaign is focused on raising funds to expand CMHA Kelowna’s mental health services for youth, adults, and families.

Donations will directly support programs aimed at tackling mental health issues, providing crucial support, and fostering a sense of belonging for those struggling.

"By fostering connection and generosity, we can help make the season brighter for everyone," Gawliuk added.

Donations can be made online at Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna, by phone at (250) 861-3644, or in person at the CMHA Kelowna office, located at 504 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna.