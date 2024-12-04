Notorious Kelowna criminal facing new round of charges

Photo: Castanet Aronson has had less than two months of freedom, after he was handed a 17-month sentence back in early July for prior firearms offences. But with credit for time already served, he was released from custody. During sentencing, the court heard he's collected 46 convictions over the past 17 years.

A notorious Kelowna criminal pleaded not guilty Tuesday to his newest round of charges before the courts.

John Michael Aronson, 37, is on trial for six counts of possession of weapons he was prohibited from carrying. The crimes are alleged to have occurred on Aug. 31, 2023 and trial is expected to carry on throughout the week, with Crown counsel planning to call on two witnesses.

The first of two police officers to testify identified Aronson, carrying a bag, in video footage from Premier Jewellery and Loans. His testimony was expected to continue throughout the day.

The most recent series of charges are relatively unremarkable compared to some of Aronson's other public episodes. He has been deemed a violent, high-risk repeat offender who Mounties last year issued a warning about when asking for information about his whereabouts.

Aronson’s public dealings with the police first gained a significant amount of attention in 2018 after he was shot during a high-profile arrest at Orchard Park Mall.

Police cornered him near the bank after trying multiple times to arrest him, and he suffered a gunshot wound and a bite from a police dog, the court heard in the trial that followed.

He spent 251 days in jail for the crime. The sentencing judge let him walk away from the courthouse, time served, after a statement of contrition.

“Almost dying was an eye-opener for me,” Aronson had told him in court Sept. 23, 2019 as he was sentenced to time served for charges including flight from police and dangerous driving. He also had a weapons and driving ban imposed.

“I want to be there for my children. I’ve got a different focus on my life. I’m sorry (for) what I did. You won’t see me back here again.”

That same day, he raced down Highway 97 with police in pursuit. He was eventually apprehended when he crashed his car, shutting down the road for hours.

In that incident, he suffered a fractured skull and broke his arm, shoulder, femur, pelvis, knee and ankle.