New owners move the Fintry Queen to Kelowna

Cindy White

The Fintry Queen was on the move Monday.

Several people captured photos of the iconic vessel making its way down Okanagan Lake after it was put up for sale earlier this year.

The investors behind Okanagan Luxury Boat Club are the new owners.

“The previous owner reached out to us. He had heard through all his mutual friends that we were kind of the up-and-coming boat guys in town,” explained Max Standen. “He figured the project would be perfect for us.

“The moment I laid eyes on it I knew it was perfect for us. It’s exactly what we’ve been wanting to take on.”

Standen knew that once they started to tow her down the lake to a new location near Kelowna it would create waves.

“We’ve been working on it for the past 6-7 months and we finally got it kind of ready to be towed up to town,” he said.

“We had several boats secured to the vessel to bring it up the lake. It was a bit of a chilly day. We had a 5 a.m. start but it was pretty much a flawless day. The weather was perfect, the sun was shining.”

The Fintry Queen was originally a car ferry before the days of the bridge between Kelowna and West Kelowna. It then operated as a tour boat for decades. After that, there were several unsuccessful attempts to give it a new life.

A plan to see it moored in Penticton in 2014 fell through and the previous owner, Andy Schwab moved the ferry to the north end of the lake after the City of Kelowna declined to renew its lease in Sutherland Bay in 2016.

Schwab listed the Fintry Queen for sale for $550,000 earlier this year. Standen did not reveal how much he and his partners paid to acquire the piece of Okanagan history.

"I don't really want to dive too deep into what its full plans are, but there definitely will be the restaurant and everything coming back alive on it," said Standen.

For the time being, he's also withholding the current location of the boat.

The new ownership group hopes to have the Fintry Queen back in business by the summer of 2025.