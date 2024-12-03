Program supporting people in need of transit grows in Central Okanagan

Photo: Flckr-BC Goct FILE. Transit

A program that provides Central Okanagan residents with bus passes has grown.

United Way B.C. and the City of Kelowna said in a Tuesday press release, they're nearly doubling the number of bus tickets they offer those in need and launching a pilot program for monthly passes, through the Emergency Transportation Assistance Program.

Since 2012, they have distributed 10,200 tickets annually to residents of Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Lake Country, and Westbank First Nation. Now nearly 5,550 tickets are being distributed quarterly and 100 monthly passes distributed each month in the program.

"I'm one of the many who was fortunate enough to benefit from this new program," Mark Arvesu said in a press release.

"These are challenging times in my life, and it gave me a sense of comfort knowing that we live in a community where we are genuinely here for each other, and I felt it more-so when I was blessed with the bus pass. I'm truly grateful."

A Syrian refuge the United Way has called Rita to protect her anonymity has a similar story, according to the United Way. She moved to Kelowna after fleeing persecution and genocide in Syria in 2020. Her husband is looking for work every day, but learning English is proving difficult at the age of 45.

She takes her children to school every morning and then walks home, where rent costs over 80 per cent of their income. To feed her children, she also walks to the various free food programs across Kelowna, often for upwards of one to two hours, and carries the heavy food items home.

She cannot afford the transit fare of $2.50 per trip.

"The Emergency Transportation Assistance Program has been incredibly successful at making transit accessible for those who cannot afford fares but need reliable transportation to access services, and opportunities for employment, education, and social connection," Mike Kittmer, Transit and Programs Manager, City of Kelowna, said.

"Expanding this program is an important part of the City's ongoing work to support our community's most vulnerable and improve social wellness for all."