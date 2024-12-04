New York comedian brings comedy stylings to Revelry Food and Music Hub in Kelowna

Photo: Todd Barry

One of the comedians from 'Flight of the Conchords' is landing in Kelowna this month.

Todd Barry, also known as the third Conchord, who has also appeared in the 2009 Oscar-winning movie 'The Wrestler' will be performing at Revelry Food and Music Hub on Dec. 10.

Barry, a New York-based comedian, brings his low-key style and razor-sharp wit to Kelowna after appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Late Show with David Letterman, and Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

Barry is best known for his punchline-packed performances and delighting audiences with his deadpan commentary, and his absurdist perspective.

In addition to his movie credits, Barry has also appeared in TV series like Bored to Death, Tim and Eric, Chappelle’s Show, Bobs Burger's and even Sesame Street.