Kelowna unsuccessful in purchasing Kelowna Springs Golf Course property

Photo: Kelowna Springs Golf Course

The City of Kelowna, in response to numerous calls from the community, has tried unsuccessfully to buy Kelowna Springs Golf Course.

Over the past two years, the golf course has been the subject of a public tug-of-war as members of the public try to stop the 106.4 acre property on Penno Road from being redeveloped industrial.

The previous council adopted the 2040 Official Community Plan which included designating the future land use of the property from private recreational to industrial.

After public backlash, the current council, in June of last year, reverted the future land use back to private recreational.

However, the property remains owned by Vancouver developer Denciti Development Corp.

“Since (June, 2023), this council continues to hear from residents who deeply value Kelowna Springs Golf Club and its positive contributions to our community,” Dyas said in a news release.

“We recognize the importance of recreation to the well-being of our citizens and the role this property has played in bringing people together.

“With this in mind, this council directed city staff to explore all options for the city to acquire the property from Denciti Development Corp to protect it for recreational use.”

Dyas says those efforts included discussions of how the property might continue to operate as a golf course.

“Despite our best efforts, the city was unable to reach an agreement with the property owner for acquisition.

“We want to be clear, the property in question is privately owned by Denciti Development Corp, who is currently not a willing vendor.”

While the future land use of the property remains private recreational, Dyas notes Denciti still has the right to submit a development application at some future date which he says council will evaluate with the utmost care, “ensuring it aligns with applicable policies, processes and the broader interests of our community.

“Council understands the deep connections many residents have to Kelowna Springs Golf Club and the role it plays in fostering active and healthy lifestyles.

“We are grateful to everyone who has shared their thoughts and input throughout this process.”

The course is presently closed for the season with plans to reopen in the spring as a nine-hole golf course.

The current operator of the course is committed to operating in 2025 but not beyond.

Denciti has not yet come forward with a proposal for industrial development on the remaining portion of the property.