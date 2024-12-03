New plan will determine what's more important, a new fire hall or a cultural centre

Photo: City of Kelowna H2O Centre is one of 143 facilities owned by the City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is beginning the process of putting together what staff call a “data driven” plan designed to assess the condition of city-owned facilities and bring them into a single framework.

The Strategic Facilities Master Plan will, when complete, be able to inform council which facilities have the ability to be “centric facilities” the city should invest in, where are they located, and are they providing the optimum service to the community.

Senior architect Paul Reyes told council most city facilities were built in the 70s and 80s and reaching the end of their life cycle.

It’s for that reason the city is preparing to build a replacement for the Parkinson Rec Centre and are studying a possible replacement for the Kelowna Community Theatre, a report on which will be coming to council next week.

“What do we do about it, how do we prepare?” asked Reyes.

“How we do that is through asset management which is the fundamental of maximizing the service life of our facilities, balancing the risk of service level and cost associated with these facilities.

“Balancing the timing but also accounting for the life cycle cost of the facility.”

The city presently has 143 facilities which are made up predominantly of core (recreational and cultural), support (stadia and activity centres) and primary (city hall, fire, police, city yards).

With a diverse set of facilities, the plan when complete will provide each with its own metric.

“There are not many communities that have this tool and a lot of times decisions may be made because of the loudest voice or what is the perceived need in the community,” added director of partnerships and investments Derek Edstrom.

“But, rarely does council have a tool from a capital planning perspective to really say is it really more important to build a cultural building or a yards office? Is it more important to build a fire hall or a cultural centre.

“Without that, there is a perceived notion but we are going to provide the data and information on an approved framework so you can make that decision. Politically you may want to go one way or another but at least you have a strong framework for making that decision.”

Staff hope to come back to council again during the first quarter of 2025.