Budget efficiencies found to lower 2025 tax hit: Kelowna city staff

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna taxpayers should get a bit of a break on their 2025 municipal property taxes thanks to more than $2 million in efficiencies from the present tax year.

According to financial planning manager Melanie Antunes, the city's various business units have identified efficiencies in the amount of $2.8 million. Of that, $2.2 million will be used to lower the 2025 tax impact.

The remaining $600,000 was found within the water and wastewater utility and will remain with those utilities.

The difference, says Antunes, is more than one per cent.

The original tax demand was pegged at $207 million however, that was reduced to $201.8 million when factoring in revenues from new construction.

“That would equate to a net property tax increase of 5.53%,” said Antunes.

“By reallocating the $2.2 million to budget redeployments, we were able to reduce the proposed net property owner impact to 4.36 per cent.”

Of that, 3.6 per cent is being allocated to municipal needs and one per cent to a public safety levy adopted by council in 2023.

While previewing Thursday’s one-day budget deliberations, finance director Joe Sass told council “non-discretionary” pressures have had an impact on both the present budget and the preliminary 2025 budget.

These pressures include a seven per cent increase in the per-head cost of the RCMP, a 21 per cent increase in transit costs which brings a three per cent service increase, inflationary pressures on goods and services, reduced construction and challenges placed on the city as it deals with the increasing unhoused population ($20 million).

Sass says he doesn’t expect council will see too many surprises in the budget, saying he believes it aligns well with priorities set out by council.

“You will see major investments primarily in the areas of fire services, police service and the RCMP and finally transportation. Where you will see the biggest investments year-over-year from a tax supported operations area will be in those areas which I believe are consistent with council and corporate priorities.”

On the capital side, Sass says the city expects to spend more than $1.1 billion in infrastructure over the next three years.

Of that, he says 20 per cent is to maintain with 80 per cent in enhancements.

Council will go over the 2025 budget line-by-line beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.