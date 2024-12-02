Nominations being accepted for Kelowna's 50th Civic and Community Awards

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Milt Stevenson, Kelowna's 2023 Citizen of the Year

Kelowna’s Civic and Community Awards will reach a significant milestone when the 2024 winners are announced in May.

The annual celebration of those who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the city in a variety of areas will be honoured during the 50th annual awards ceremony.

To kick off the program, nominations opened Monday to recognize outstanding Kelowna residents, athletes, artists, non-profit organizations and businesses who made an impact in 2024.

“For the past 50 years, we’ve celebrated the best of Kelowna through the Civic and Community Awards. And while a lot has changed in Kelowna since the awards began, one thing that has never wavered is the amazing people that help make our community shine,” said Chris Babcock, event development manager.

“The Civic and Community Awards is our opportunity to recognize and celebrate the outstanding individuals and groups that help make Kelowna the special place it is. Help us celebrate our community and our 50th anniversary by nominating someone who inspired you in 2024.”

Nominations will be accepted in 13 categories, including:

Sarah Donalda Treadgold & Fred Macklin Memorial Award - Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year

Champion for the Environment

Corporate Community of the Year

Honour in the Arts

Teen Honour in the Arts

Bob Giordano Memorial Award - Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year

Bryan Couling Memorial Award - Athletic Team of the Year

Male & Female Athlete of the Year

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year

Nomination forms are available on the city website and can be returned via email or in person at city hall or the Parkinson Rec Centre.

The nomination deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.