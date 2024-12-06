Kelowna businesses team up to help veterans over the holidays

Photo: Jamie Schmidt

Ace Courier joined forces with the Ellis St. Market at the corner of Ellis and Gaston, Friday to fill a truck with food donations for the Veterans Food Bank.

"Ellis St. Market and Ace Courier set up a bin inside their facilities for anyone who wants to stop and donate," says Jamie Schmidt with Ace Courier.

Allan Reid and his wife moved to Kelowna four years ago and have recently started the Veterans Food Bank located at 830 McCurdy Place. The Veterans Food bank is continuing the food drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 9 to the 13th. Donations can be dropped off at their office at number 13, McCurdy Place.

The Reids have already started three food banks for veterans and first responders in Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary and now they have brought the model to the Okanagan.