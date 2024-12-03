On The Street: Holiday shoppers put buying local high on the list

Cindy White

We’ve been inundated with Black Friday and Cyber Monday advertising and offers in recent days and weeks.

Castanet took to the streets to find out if people are jumping on board and doing their holiday shopping online this year.

“No, I’m trying not to fall for the consumerism mentality. We are minimalists,” said Chelsea, who was out walking her dog in downtown Kelowna on Monday afternoon.

She tries to focus on second-hand items and only gets gifts that are needed.

For April, having her purchases delivered right to her door is hard to resist. “I will tell you, I am going online. Everything is online. It’s easier, It’s just convenient,” she said.

For Bill, on the other hand, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are to be avoided “like the plague.”

Suzan, who lives in Trail but was visiting Kelowna, says online shopping is off her list after items she recently ordered are now stuck in limbo because of the Canada Post strike.

Carolyn Lockhart with Craft Culture notes that attendance has been strong at her holiday artisan vendor markets. She says it’s starting to feel like it did pre-pandemic.

Her next and biggest market of the season is coming up this weekend, Dec. 6 to 8 at Prospera Place.

