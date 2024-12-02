Heritage society calls for preservation of downtown facade

Photo: Kathy Michaels The old Keg/Courier building on Water Street.

The remnants of Kelowna's historic Courier building are slated to come down imminently but there's faint hope that the process can be stopped.



"We are pleading with the Mark Anthony Group to do something different," Shona Harrison, founder of the webpage Old Kelowna and a director at the Central Okanagan Heritage Society said.

"If that needs to stand for another four years until they can figure it out then so be it...but they need to do something like they had promised that they would."

Harrison went and looked at the site Monday morning and was heartened to learn that the bricks had yet to come down. While some have heard the current plan is to dismantle the bricks so the facade can take shape again one day, she said that's not likely to happen.



The bricks used in the building are porous, soft and unlikely to make a transition without serious damage

It makes the prospect of a rebuild seem dim.

The loss of that facade, Harrison said, would deliver a blow that she described as "heartbreaking." When a building such as this comes down, she said, the city loses character.



"It also lose a touchstone to its past, its roots and the tapestry that that makes up a city," Harrison said.

“Without these kinds of hallmarks and these, these tangible articulations of history, I think we're fledgling. There are already all these new builds that that lack that depth and that history, that connection to our past."



That connection is something the community at large has a stake in.

"We'd like to have more checks and balances in place where concerned community groups are also part of this process, not just city council and developers," she said.



The old courier site on Water Street is a heritage site and neither the city nor developers are experts in this area, she said.

Ultimately, however, she said that she would like to see developers be held responsible for maintaining the historic properties they build.

The site has gone through several different design and usage concepts, most recently operating as a Keg restaurant, and the original brick facade was preserved through great effort and expense.

Earlier this year, a proposed boutique hotel plan fell through.

At that time, Mark Anthony Group indicated an intention to build a smaller commercial development. Those plans appear to have changed since it was revealed that the alcohol conglomerate purchased the former BC Tree Fruits warehouse at 880 Vaughan Avenue in Kelowna for $17.5 million.

The Mark Anthony Group has not responded to our requests for information but it appears that any plans to develop the downtown site have been shelved.