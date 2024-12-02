Fireworks draw police to Rutland's Lions Park

Photo: Tourism Kelowna

Some Rutland residents living near Lions Park say they were woken up early Monday morning by what they first thought were gun shots, prompting a police response

"I don't know, shots, loud banging," described Mike Sutherland who lives nearby.

"I heard about five (shots) before I fully woke up, and then all of a sudden, there were police around the Lions Park area that were shining their lights on all the homes and circling blocks and stuff like that."

Police confirmed they were called to the park at 3 a.m. on Monday and concluded that fireworks were to blame.

"Officers located a fresh multi-pack of fireworks on Cambie Rd. Whoever set them off was already gone by the time we got there," says Cpl. Micheal Gauthier.