Kelowna’s outdoor rink sports some brier spirit

The ice surface at Kelowna’s Stuart Park looks a little different this year, heralding a special event.

Curling targets have been placed under the ice to remind people the Brier is coming.

“We have installed the curling rings this year to generate awareness for the Brier that is coming to Kelowna in March of 2025,” a City of Kelowna representative said.

“We would not normally put anything in the ice. We are not anticipating curling to happen at Stuart Park but maybe some fun activities could be planned.”

The 2025 Montana’s Brier will be in Kelowna at Prospera Place from Feb. 28 - March 9.

This is the first time in 10 years the Brier returns to British Columbia, with its last stop here being in Kamloops back in 2014.

Skating has already started at Stuart Park. City staff advise checking the live cam above before heading down to the rink.

Skate rentals will be available on-site, but make sure to bring your own protective gear for outdoor skating, such as helmets