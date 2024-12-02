Hang an ornament, honour a loved one

Photo: City of Kelowna People who are missing a loved one this holiday season are invited to sTree of Memories at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery.

People who are missing a loved one this holiday season are invited to share on the Tree of Memories at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cemetery visitors can, as of Monday, place an ornament on the large tree under the dome at the Promontory Green Interment Garden. Ornaments can also be hung on the spruce trees that frame the Bennett Memorial and Legacy Gardens.

“The Tree of Memories provides an opportunity for residents to reflect and remember those who’ve passed on with a simple, seasonal gesture,” Tracey Hillis, acting parks manager, said in a press release.

“We’re honoured to host this annual initiative that has become a cherished tradition for many families in our community.”

The Tree of Memories program has been offered annually at the Cemetery since 1998. Visitors are welcome to place ornaments or memorializing decorations on the trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Jan. 10.

Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery is located at 1991 Bernard Ave. ornaments left on the trees past Jan. 13 2025 will be removed and donated.