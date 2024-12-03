Hollywood movie partially shot in Kelowna to be released this week

Photo: F*** Marry Kill Screen shot of Global Okanagan building on Leon Ave. made to look like Boulder Police station.

A new shot-in-Kelowna movie is being released this week.

'F*** Marry Kill', starring Lucy Hale, was partially filmed in the city and will debut in select theatres and on streaming.

Hale has almost 24 million Instagram followers and has starred in movies like 'Pretty Little Liars'. She also starred in 'Puppy Love,' which was filmed in Kelowna and was released on Prime in 2023.

In her newest movie, Hale plays a true-crime junkie who starts dating again using an app but finds herself at the centre of a real murder case.

As she covers the case on her podcast it becomes apparent that one of the three men she's dating. "Now it's up to Eva and her ride-or-die friends to figure out which date is a f-boy, a potential husband, or a killer in this whip-smart comedy-thriller," according to IMDB.

One of the extras working on the movie tells Castanet they were in two scenes with Hale, one at Gotham nightclub and the other at Bernie's Supper Club and Cinema on Bernard Ave.

There are no local theatres that have the film listed for its Dec. 6 release date, but the Lionsgate-produced movie is expected to be released on video-on-demand on the same day. It has not been revealed what streaming platform it could land on.