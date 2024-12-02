Cirque du Soleil's Crystal brings jaw-dropping traditional circus acts to Kelowna

Photo: Cirque du Soleil Cirque du Soleil's Crystal is coming to Prospera Place in 2025.

Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Kelowna in the New Year.

Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever acrobatic performance on ice arrives in Kelowna for six performances, May 22 to 25, 2025, at Prospera Place.

The one-of-a-kind production will include seven jaw-dropping traditional circus acts all thrillingly adapted for Cirque du Soleil’s first foray onto the ice.

Crystal has already dazzled more than two million people in more than 145 cities worldwide.

Kelowna performance schedule:

Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 7 p.m

Friday, May 23, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m

Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 9.