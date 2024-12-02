Kelowna waives interest on late utility payments for one month due to postal strike

Photo: Wayne Moore Kelowna city hall

The City of Kelowna is temporarily waiving interest on late utility payments in light of the Canada Post strike.

The city says utility customers and businesses will see delays in the delivery of utility bills, business licence renewal notices and cheque payments. To avoid late payments during the strike, the city is urging people to sign up for a free online account where you can view your bills.

The service allows customers to manage utility, property tax and business licence accounts, print current and past bills, pay property taxes, utility bills and business license renewals online and go paperless by switching to electronic billing. For more information or to sign up go to billing.kelowna.ca.

In the meantime, the city is waiving the interest on late utility payments between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15, 2024. Monthly interest of 1.5 per cent will resume on late payments after Dec. 15.

Payments can also be made through telephone banking, or in person at city hall or your bank. There’s also a drop box at city hall near the Water Street entrance.

Suppliers can arrange to pick up cheques at city hall or change their method of receiving payment from the city to electronic funds transfer. Reach out to [email protected] for more information.