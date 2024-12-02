Nurse and cancer survivor to host stem cell swabbing event at Kelowna General Hospital

Photo: Cindy White A stem cell swabbing event will be held at Kelowna General Hospital on Dec. 13, 2024.

A Kelowna nurse will be hosting a unique event again this year aimed at saving lives.

Joel Koette received a life-saving stem cell transplant and is giving back by hosting a stem cell swabbing event at Kelowna General Hospital on December 13.

He wants to encourage people between the ages of 17 and 35 to become potential stem cell donors by taking the simple mouth swab to see if they are eligible.

While over 80 diseases and disorders, including leukemia, lymphoma and other blood cancers, can be treated with a stem cell transplant, less than 25 per cent of patients find their perfect match within their own family. Instead, they must rely on volunteer donors they don’t even know to help save their lives.

Koette and his team will be set up in the lobby of Kelowna General Hospital from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 13. If you aren’t able to make it, you can register online here.