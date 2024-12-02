Rutland kicks off holiday season with tree lighting

Cindy White

Families packed into Rutland Centennial Park Sunday afternoon to take part in a holiday tradition, the Rutland Winter Light Up.

Hundreds turned for the tree lighting, games and a local artisan market.

“We’ve never been to the Rutland one but we’ve been to lots of other markets around Kelowna and West Kelowna. This is our first time in Rutland and I’m really happy,” said Sharon with Lakeside Baking.

“I know Rutland has got a really bustling, really fun community and as I expected, it is full of people, everybody is super friendly and everybody wants to try cake.”

Parents and children lined up to have their photos taken with the Jolly Old Elf himself.

“It’s a beautiful sense of community,” said Santa. “We have the Salvation Army here and so many groups and people here. It’s a wonderful outing for families to just get out and enjoy the day.”

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas took to the stage to kick off the festivities.

“I want to thank you all for being here and making Rutland such a fantastic part of Kelowna.

“On behalf of myself, our MPs, our MLAs and the councillors, and Santa, we wish you all a safe and happy and magical holiday season,” said Dyas as he handed it over to Santa to do the countdown.

The mayor also took the opportunity to announce that a downtown Christmas parade will be held in Kelowna for the first time in decades. Parade with a Purpose, which started as a grass-roots event in Kettle Valley four years ago, is coming to the core on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.

Rutland Winter Light Up is presented by the Uptown Rutland Business Association.