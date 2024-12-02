Sunshine and near normal temperatures for most of the week

Cindy White

A ridge of high pressure will build starting Monday and is expected to stick around until at least Friday.

“For the Okanagan, it’s looking at seasonal temperatures for pretty much the whole week,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Gary Lee.

On Monday, fog patches are likely in the morning, but it should clear out by the afternoon, with highs near 1 C in Kelowna and Vernon and 3 C in the South Okanagan.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the forecast again calls for mainly sunny conditions. Daytime temperatures will stick around the 2 C mark with overnight lows of -5 C on Tuesday and Wednesday and -1 C on Thursday.

There is a 60 per cent chance of scattered flurries across the Okanagan Valley on Friday, but the temperatures will stay mild. The forecast high on Friday is 2 C.

Saturday, expect mainly cloudy conditions with a high of 4 C.

