Kelowna Regional Transit rolls out its Santa Bus in support of the Salvation Army

The first day of December heralded the inaugural trip of the 2024 holiday season for the Kelowna Regional Transit Santa Bus.

Decked out in lights and decorations and complete with Santa’s workshop inside, the bus will be touring the streets and stopping by special events over the next week. The bus will be collecting food, toys and monetary donations for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance Program.

On Sunday it was outside the Canadian Tire and Save-On Foods in West Kelowna. On Monday, it will be making stops in Kelowna, including a kick-off event at city hall.

This is the 22nd edition of the Santa Bus which will run through to Dec. 7. Since 2002, it has collected over $700,000 in donations to help support those in need in the community.

Sponsors include BC Transit, Transdev Canada, the City of Kelowna and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722.

You can see the full list of sponsors, locations and times for the Santa Bus here.