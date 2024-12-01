Kelowna Chamber of Commerce names new executive director

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has found its new leader.

Six months after parting ways with Dan Rogers, the chamber this week announced George Greenwood as its new executive director.

Greenwood comes to the chamber with experience in the financial service and non-profit sectors. He has worked for credit unions and also served as chief executive officer of Association of Interior Realtors.

“We are thrilled to welcome George in leading the next phase of development for our chamber,” chamber board chairwoman Maryse Harvey said in a press release. “As this region grows, George’s experience, vision, and leadership will help enhance our role as a catalyst for economic vitality.”

Greenwood will be responsible for delivering the chamber’s strategic goals and objectives with a business-friendly approach, supporting the evolving needs of members and fostering a collaborative, inclusive organizational culture. As part of this, his priority will be to review the chamber’s value proposition to enhance member value while growing a sustainable and diverse membership base.

“I’m excited to bring my passion and years of experiences serving businesses of all sizes and across all sectors to the members of the Kelowna chamber,” Greenwood said. “I look forward to contributing to the chamber’s vision of being a catalyst of innovation, ideas and connection.”