Comfort Suites Kelowna captures one of nine major Choice Hotels honours

Comfort Suites Kelowna recently gave itself a facelift, and it obviously did a bang-up job.

Choice Hotels Canada held its 2024 Awards for Property Excellence, also known as APEX, and Comfort Suites Kelowna came away as the winner of the Renovations of the Year Award.

It was one of only nine APEX honours handed out, and it marked the sixth time the Kelowna hotel has won such an award. The hotel is located on Highway 97, just south of the Enterprise Way/Leathead Road intersection and is owned by West Kelowna’s Braemar Group.

“The scope and quality of this renovation speaks for itself,” Choice Hotels Canada CEO Brian Leon said in a press release. “The guest feedback on this beautifully updated hotel has been stellar, and we are so pleased to honour them with this national award.”

The Comfort Suites Kelowna renovation was significant and took place between January 2023 and June 2024. The lobby space was completely transformed into a welcoming living room. In one of the common areas, the ceiling was lowered to create a new meeting room space, and the breakfast room was fully upgraded. In addition, all guest rooms were stripped back to the drywall and completely redone with new floors, bathrooms, cabinets, furniture and more.

The renovations reflected the company’s “rise and shine” prototype, which calls for arm and modern spaces with inviting and cheerful colours.

“Undertaking this renovation while open was a significant task, but we are so pleased with the final result and know our guests feel the same way,” Comfort Suites Kelowna general manager Carla Carlson said. “Sincere thanks goes to my team for really going above and beyond for our guests during this time.”