Kelowna's Waterplay opens office in Sydney to serve Australasian market

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna’s Waterplay has expanded Down Under.

The splash pad manufacturer, whose global head office is on Crowley Avenue in Kelowna, has opened an office in Sydney and hired a team to “bring more splashing fun to the region.” Waterplay has already installed more than 200 splash pads across the Australian continent.

The Australasian team will be led by Chris Bowser, who has nearly two decades of experience selling and installing Waterplay products.

“It’s a dream come true for me to partner with Waterplay right here in Australia,” Bowser said in a press release. “There is no better product than that manufactured by Waterplay and communities across Australia will benefit from this incredible partnership. I’ve been selling Waterplay for more than a decade, and to become a part of the Waterplay team is something I’m beyond excited about.”

Waterplay said the new office will help its customers benefit from enhanced service and select Australian-made products, strengthening the company’s global reach and local impact.

Waterplay is part of the MAKR Group, which employs 130 people in Canada, the United States and now Australia.

“This is a great day for Waterplay, our employees, customers, and the many children and families around the world who, like all of us, are connected through play and social experiences,” president and owner Jill White said.