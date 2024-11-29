Historic downtown Kelowna brick facade being dismantled

A long-standing construction project at a historic downtown Kelowna location appears to be moving into a new phase.

Earlier this week Castanet reported that work crews were back on site putting up scaffolding on the front of the building which has been preserved for the past four years.

Friday Josh Nicholson, with Hex Scaffolding, told Castanet his company erected the scaffolding so historic facade of the old building could be removed, "brick by brick."

Nicholson said the current owner of the property, the Mark Anthony Group, ordered the work.

"They've been renting out all those parking spots for the last four years," he said. "So I think they kind of just got ordered to tear it down and preserve the cinder blocks."

The former owner of the building, Bill Scutt, passed away on April 27, 2024, and his wife Pamela Vaughn, said she found out through her assistant that the brick facade is being torn down.

"They keep saying (it's) because they couldn't reach an agreement with the neighbour. Well, that's not true. So there was no agreement or disagreement period," Vaughn said.

The site has gone through several different design and usage concepts and the original brick facade was preserved through great effort and expense.

Earlier this year a proposed boutique hotel plan fell through.

At that time, Mark Anthony Group indicated an intention to build a smaller commercial development. Those plans appear to have changed since it was revealed that the alcohol conglomerate which owns Mission Hill winery and White Claw, purchased the former BC Tree Fruits warehouse at 880 Vaughan Avenue in Kelowna for $17.5 million.

The Mark Anthony Group has not responded to our requests for information but it appears that any plans to develop the downtown site have been shelved.

"We erect the scaffold and dismantle it. So we set it up for them to take down all those blocks, all that wall, and then, when that's done, we're coming to remove it (the scaffolding)," Nicholson said.

Vaughn said she has been told the site will be turned into a parking lot, at least for now and that she has had no interaction with the Mark Anthony Group since her husband passed.

"I'm just trying to defend what my husband wanted for our community. (He) was trying to protect the heritage of that street. My husband had, has a lot of heritage buildings, and it's disheartening that that's happening," Vaughn said.

Castanet reached out to the Mark Anthony Group for comment but has not received a response.

City of Kelowna planning and development services director Ryan Smith, told Castanet in an earlier interview that the site is being placed in 'hibernation mode' while they work on future concepts. He says the crane and other construction equipment are being removed from the site.

Nicholson said Hex Scaffolding has plans to return to the work site in early January to remove the scaffolding.

His understanding is the bricks will be removed and stored for future use. It is not clear if the bricks will be used at the old Keg Location or another.

Vaughn said she has spoken to Coun. Maxine DeHart who confirms the site will be turned into a parking lot for now and all of the bricks will be numbered so they they can be rebuilt at a future date.

The lot at 1580 Water St. has never been designated as an official historic site but it does have historic significance.

According to recently deceased Kelowna historian Bob Hayes, it was originally built as a one-storey building in 1908 to house the Kelowna Courier.

A second storey was added in 1928 and the Kelowna Courier occupied the building until 1957 when they moved to a new location on Doyle Avenue.