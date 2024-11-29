Kelowna police dole out prohibitions, suspensions

Photo: Castanet The Kelowna RCMP will continue CounterAttack operations to assist in reducing the number of traffic injuries and fatalities this holiday season.

Central Okanagan police rolled out their CounterAttack program recently and found plenty of cause for concern on area roads.

Their road block efforts resulted in two prohibited drivers; two-90-day immediate roadside prohibition; one-three-day immediate roadside prohibition; one-24-hour suspension; three tickets for speeding; four tickets for not having insurance; one for distracted driving for cell phone use; and one for excessive speeding.

“Tragically, too many people are injured or killed in preventable alcohol and drug related collisions every year,” Sgt. Laura Pollock said.

“Keeping our roads safe is a shared responsibility and it starts by making good choices before you get behind the wheel. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume drugs, don’t drive and arrange in advance for a safe ride.”

